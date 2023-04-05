FY2023 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Decreased by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 5.1 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.