Baozun Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,432 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical volume of 764 call options.

Baozun Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Baozun has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 39.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Baozun

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZUN. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

