bluebird bio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

bluebird bio stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.88. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in bluebird bio by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

