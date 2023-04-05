Manulife Financial Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 248,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 104,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

