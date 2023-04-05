Critical Review: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) & Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90 Diamondback Energy 1 1 18 1 2.90

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $178.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.66%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 52.75% 59.22% 37.55% Diamondback Energy 45.48% 29.29% 17.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.69 billion 2.87 $893.84 million $4.71 4.83 Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.70 $4.39 billion $24.63 5.75

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamondback Energy pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magnolia Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

