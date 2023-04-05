Head to Head Survey: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) vs. SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Insurance and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $455.42 million 0.28 -$468.00 million ($10.86) -0.27 SiriusPoint $2.17 billion 0.61 -$386.80 million ($2.52) -3.23

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Insurance and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of United Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -102.76% -493.07% -15.85% SiriusPoint -18.37% -19.62% -3.53%

Volatility & Risk

United Insurance has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats United Insurance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

