Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target at $38.67

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 8.1 %

IGMS opened at $12.86 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $550.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.21.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

