Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CRVS stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
