Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRVS stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.