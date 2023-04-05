Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

BSET opened at $17.17 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $4,509,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at $763,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.