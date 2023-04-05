AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

