NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NuVasive by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NuVasive by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Articles

