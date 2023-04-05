LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LPTH stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.62. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.