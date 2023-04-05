LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LPTH stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.62. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
