Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Spirit Airlines Stock Performance
Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
