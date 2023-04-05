Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVEGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

