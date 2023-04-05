StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

