NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

