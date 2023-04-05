Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.83. Kandi Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.30.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 6,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.