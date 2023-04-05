Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Featured Stories

