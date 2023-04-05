Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SDPI opened at $1.01 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

