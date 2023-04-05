Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Trading Up 6.3 %
NYSE VGZ opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.37.
Vista Gold Company Profile
