Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

