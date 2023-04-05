National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

NATI stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3,612.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 568,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Articles

