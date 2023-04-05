O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Performance

Shares of OIIM opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Institutional Trading of O2Micro International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

