Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Diana Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $399.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
