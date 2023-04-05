Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $399.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.