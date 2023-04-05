iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
iStar Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. iStar has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $24.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar
About iStar
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
