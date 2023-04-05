iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. iStar has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar

About iStar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iStar by 5,073.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 2,308.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 1,428.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 7,576.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.