StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.22.
Life Storage Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE:LSI opened at $140.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.65.
Life Storage Company Profile
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
