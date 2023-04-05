StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:LSI opened at $140.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Life Storage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.