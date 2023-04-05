Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,607 call options on the company. This is an increase of 856% compared to the average daily volume of 1,423 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $731,248 over the last three months. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $2,483,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

