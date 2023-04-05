Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,607 call options on the company. This is an increase of 856% compared to the average daily volume of 1,423 call options.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.
Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $2,483,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
