Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Occidental Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 107,997 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average volume of 85,981 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

