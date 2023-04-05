New York Community Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 31,972 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 533% compared to the typical volume of 5,048 put options.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 377,856 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. Raymond James started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.65.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

