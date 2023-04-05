Traders Purchase Large Volume of United States Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 63,886 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 50,523 call options.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of USO opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USO. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

