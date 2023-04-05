Investors Buy Large Volume of World Wrestling Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,385 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 5,249 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $97.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

