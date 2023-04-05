Stock Traders Buy High Volume of VanEck Gold Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 177,563 call options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the average daily volume of 124,417 call options.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,655 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

