Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,344 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 8,494 put options.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $284.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $195.77 and a 12 month high of $336.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

