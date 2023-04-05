Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$50.50. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UNS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$46.33 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$26.04 and a 52 week high of C$47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.04.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

