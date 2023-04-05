UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 180 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.09) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.80 ($2.08).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:IAG opened at GBX 148.35 ($1.84) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. The stock has a market cap of £7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,967.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

