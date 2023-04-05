JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Target Price to GBX 875

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.18) to GBX 875 ($10.87) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRXGF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.76) to GBX 700 ($8.69) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRXGF opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

