National Bankshares Downgrades Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) to Tender

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$40.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.13.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Price Performance

TSE:SJR.B opened at C$40.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.19. The firm has a market cap of C$19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$32.96 and a 52-week high of C$40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.