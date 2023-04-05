BMO Capital Markets Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$33.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.75.

Shares of SNC opened at C$32.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.43. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.38.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

