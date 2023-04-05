Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.24.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$58.29 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$32.68 and a 52 week high of C$62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

