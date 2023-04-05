Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cormark upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.60.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$63.55 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$63.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.59. The firm has a market cap of C$25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

