WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$196.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of WSP Global to a “sell” rating and set a C$147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$187.73.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$173.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$172.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$164.35. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$181.00. The stock has a market cap of C$21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.