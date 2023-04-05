Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public (OTCMKTS:BDULF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public (OTCMKTS:BDULF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Price Performance
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public stock opened at $0.79 on Monday.
