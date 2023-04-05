Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,543 at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,688 ($33.38) to GBX 2,543 ($31.58) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
AMIGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.11) to GBX 1,650 ($20.49) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,321.00.
Admiral Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $34.33.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
