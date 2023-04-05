Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the software company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $385.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.48. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $471.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

