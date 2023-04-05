Cormark Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

TD opened at $60.54 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,273,000 after buying an additional 468,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.