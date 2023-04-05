Cormark Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

TD opened at $60.54 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,273,000 after buying an additional 468,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.