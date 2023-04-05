Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 1.6 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $528.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

