Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.82.

Quebecor Stock Up 1.1 %

Quebecor stock opened at C$34.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$23.85 and a 1-year high of C$34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

