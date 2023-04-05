Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.11.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

CS opened at C$5.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.93.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

