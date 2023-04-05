Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Set at C$123.00 by Laurentian

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has been given a C$123.00 target price by Laurentian in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJT. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$185.00 price target (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$161.73.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$106.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.18. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$103.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

