NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.64.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$8.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.95. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$8.23 and a one year high of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

