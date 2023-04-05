Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Raised to C$6.00

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Price Performance

KRR opened at C$4.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$815.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.87. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.15.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

