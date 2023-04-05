Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $544.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.